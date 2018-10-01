In pictures: Indonesia's quake-tsunami disaster
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Indonesia's quake-tsunami disasterQuake and tsunami-hit Indonesia starts burying its dead and asks for international help after Friday's disaster left over 800 people dead and displaced tens of thousands.
People look at the damage after an earthquake and tsunami hit Palu, on Sulawesi island on September 29, 2018. / AFP
October 1, 2018

Indonesian volunteers began burying bodies in a mass grave with space for more than a thousand people on Monday, victims of a quake and tsunami that killed 844 people and devastated swathes of Sulawesi and left authorities struggling to deal with the sheer scale of the disaster.

Officials fear the toll will rise steeply in the coming days and are preparing for the worst, declaring a 14-day state of emergency.

At Poboya –– in the hills above the devastated seaside city of Palu –– volunteers began to fill a vast grave with the dead, with instructions to prepare for 1,300 victims to be laid to rest.

Authorities are desperate to stave off any disease outbreak caused by decomposing bodies.

Indonesia will accept international help for disaster response and relief, the head of the Indonesian investment board said on Twitter on Monday.

President Joko Widodo agreed to accept international help on Sunday night, Thomas Lembong said. 

Lembong said he would coordinate private sector help from around the world.

Recommended

Countries such as Turkey, Thailand and Australia have offered to help. 

Officials said on Monday that 48,000 people were displaced by the disaster.

''Regarding the number of evacuees, so far we have housed 48,025. I repeat, the number of evacuees from 94 areas in total is 48,025 people," Mohammad Tahir, head of evacuation camp in Palu, the worst-affected, said. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul