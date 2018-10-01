September 28, 2000 marks the day when the second Intifada, the Palestinian uprising, started after the Israeli politician Ariel Sharon, accompanied by armed personal security and more than 1,000 police officers, entered the occupied Haram al Sharif in Jerusalem, one of Islam's holiest sites, which the Jews refer to as Temple Mount.

This uprising resulted in more than 9,733 Palestinians and 1,253 Israelis being killed, marking one of the worst bouts of violence in the Israeli war on Palestine.

The 18th anniversary will be commemorated by Palestinians in general strikes in several Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Palestinian news agency Maan reported that in the central West Bank district of Ramallah, violent clashes broke out among Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters, at the northern entrance of Ramallah City, near the illegal Israeli settlement of Beit El.

In the Occupied West Bank cities of East Jerusalem, Nablus and Qalqiliya Israel police forces stormed neighbourhoods to stop protests by local Palestinians.

Protesting the nation-state law

The Higher Arab Monitoring Committee called for a general strike in all sectors and communities. The education sector is included in the call, with dozens of educational institutions shutting their doors this morning.

The Monitoring Committee together with the Council of Arab Mayors in Palestine and Israel announced that the strike is a protest against Israel's nation-state law and Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian bedouin village Khan al Ahmar, which is under Palestinian authority.

The nation-state law says Israel is a state for the Jews and that Jewish culture is a binding source of Israeli legislation.

More than 20 percent of the Israeli population is Arab and have inhabited the land for centuries and are now reduced to second class citizens.