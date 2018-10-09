The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) started the week with a dire forecast, a shortened timeline for a drastic plan to keep the rise in global warming capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Avoiding global climate chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy that is "unprecedented in scale," the IPCC said on Monday in a landmark report that shows global warming impacts have come sooner and hit harder than predicted.

Armed with the knowledge that massive changes are needed before the clock runs out and the world becomes unlivable, poorer more vulnerable nations know they are also expected to shoulder the burden of preventing an end to life as most species know it now.

Those changes require a fall in manmade global net carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by about 45 percent by 2030 from 2010 levels and reach "net zero" by mid-century.

As it stands, China is the world's number one greenhouse gas emitter and followed by the US, the European Union, India and Russia respectively. But in 2017, the US pulled out of the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, which then assumed that 2 degrees Celsius was the guardrail for a climate-safe world.

An unequal burden

The earth's surface has warmed 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) since the mid-1800s; industrialisation spearheaded by the now prosperous UK, Europe and US increased emissions of carbon dioxide.

This has been enough to lift oceans and unleash a crescendo of heat waves, deadly storms, floods and droughts and the world is currently on track toward an unlivable 3 degrees Celsius or 4 degrees Celsius rise.

India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Bangladesh are the top four countries most vulnerable to climate change, an HSBC report said in March. Most of the vulnerable countries are in South and Southeast Asia and are among nations least well-equipped to respond to climate risks.

Weather-related disasters kill over 60,000 people every year, mainly in developing countries.

Climate change directly impacted health, agriculture, economy, trade, transportation and energy infrastructure in such nations.

Developing countries also suffer the worst effects on health as they have poor health care and infrastructure, the World Bank said. They often struggle with chronic or epidemic-level diseases such as malaria, dengue, malnutrition and diarrhoea.

Transformation of society at an 'unprecedented scale'