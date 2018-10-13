WORLD
Saudi-led airstrike kills 17 in contested Yemeni port city Hudeida
The strike, which hit in the Jebel Ras area, also wounded 20 people, a spokesman for the rebel-run Health Ministry, Youssef al-Hadari, said.
In this file photo, homeless children stand on the road in Hudeida, Yemen. Hudeida, with its key port installations that bring in UN and other humanitarian aid, has become the centre of Yemen's conflict, with ground troops allied to the coalition struggling to drive out the rebels who control it. [February 12, 2018 ] / AP
October 13, 2018

An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition targeting Yemen's Shia rebels known as Houthis killed at least 17 people in the port-city of Hudeida on Saturday, Yemeni rebel officials said.

The strike, which hit in the Jebel Ras area, also wounded 20 people, a spokesman for the rebel-run Health Ministry, Youssef al Hadari, said.

Hudeida, with its key port installations that bring in UN and other humanitarian aid, has become the centre of Yemen's conflict, with ground troops allied to the coalition struggling to drive out the rebels who control it.

Tribal leaders said the strike hit traffic, including a bus that was completely destroyed, killing all inside, adding that women and children were among the dead. The tribal leaders spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety.

The death toll is expected to rise as many of the wounded were in critical condition.

The Saudi-led coalition has been locked in a stalemated war with the rebels since 2015. An estimated 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen's conflict, which has produced what the United Nations says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

SOURCE:AP
