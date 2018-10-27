CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Megyn Kelly Today' show gets axed by NBC after racist rant
Earlier this week, Kelly sparked widespread criticism by defending the use of blackface as part of Halloween costumes during remarks on the show.
'Megyn Kelly Today' show gets axed by NBC after racist rant
Megyn Kelly poses on the set of the show NBS cancelled. "Megyn Kelly Today" got the axe after Kelly's racist rant and a string of other issues. / AP
October 27, 2018

Television anchor Megyn Kelly’s NBC morning show “Megyn Kelly Today” will not return to the air, NBC News said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Earlier this week, Kelly sparked widespread criticism by defending the use of blackface as part of Halloween costumes during remarks on the show.

Kelly apologised for the comments on the air, but the network began airing taped episodes of her normally live show on Thursday.

Kelly, 47, remains an employee of NBC News and “discussions about next steps are continuing,” her attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement on Friday. According to a “Today” show report on Friday, NBC executives and Kelly’s representatives were in negotiations about her departure and her remaining three-year $69 million contract.

NBC hired Kelly in January 2017 after she rose to fame on 21st Century Fox’s cable channel Fox News. At the time, her contract at Fox was up for renewal and she said she was searching for new opportunities.

Next week, other Today show co-anchors will host during the 9 am hour that had belonged to Kelly, NBC News said.

Recommended

Kelly made her controversial remarks on her show on Tuesday. “What is racist? Because you get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” she said. “When I was a kid, that was OK as long as you were dressing up like a character.”

Kelly apologised on air the next day, saying, “I was wrong, and I am sorry.”

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack condemned the remarks in a staff meeting, according to a report on the network’s “Today” morning show on Friday.

Last September, Kelly caused a furor when she interviewed actress Jane Fonda and quizzed her about plastic surgery. She was criticised for interviewing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has said the 2012 Connecticut school shooting a hoax.

Despite her high-profile hiring, Kelly has failed to boost audiences. According to Nielsen ratings data, “Megyn Kelly Today” drew an average audience of 2.3 million in the 12 months to September 2018, compared to 2.8 million for “Today’s Take” that was hosted by Al Roker and Tamron Hall and replaced by Kelly’s show.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar