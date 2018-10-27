Television anchor Megyn Kelly’s NBC morning show “Megyn Kelly Today” will not return to the air, NBC News said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Earlier this week, Kelly sparked widespread criticism by defending the use of blackface as part of Halloween costumes during remarks on the show.

Kelly apologised for the comments on the air, but the network began airing taped episodes of her normally live show on Thursday.

Kelly, 47, remains an employee of NBC News and “discussions about next steps are continuing,” her attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement on Friday. According to a “Today” show report on Friday, NBC executives and Kelly’s representatives were in negotiations about her departure and her remaining three-year $69 million contract.

NBC hired Kelly in January 2017 after she rose to fame on 21st Century Fox’s cable channel Fox News. At the time, her contract at Fox was up for renewal and she said she was searching for new opportunities.

Next week, other Today show co-anchors will host during the 9 am hour that had belonged to Kelly, NBC News said.