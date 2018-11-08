FIFA President Gianni Infantino warned on Wednesday that any players taking part in a breakaway European super league would be excluded from the World Cup and other international tournaments.

Those who might be barred should such a league get off the ground could include the likes of Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Brazilian Neymar, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

“You are either in or you are out,” the head of the world soccer body told a group of international reporters on Wednesday.

“If there are players who don’t play organised football then that encompasses everything — national leagues, confederation competitions, the Euros and the World Cup,” the Times newspaper quoted him as saying.

German news magazine Der Spiegel reported last week that plans for a Super League, involving top clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United, were back on the table.

The magazine shared access to the documents with Reuters and more than a dozen other media outlets in cooperation with European Investigative Collaborations (EIC).

Reuters was not invited to Wednesday’s meeting with Infantino.

According to Der Spiegel, a 16-team Super League would replace the Champions League and feature 11 ‘founders’ — including Messi’s Barcelona and Real Madrid — who could not be relegated for the first 20 years.

Other clubs mentioned include Manchester United, Mbappe and Neymar’s Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich and Ronaldo’s Juventus.