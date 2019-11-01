Norway is tearing families apart. Just ask Natalya Shutakova, and she’ll tell you all about it.

Her son turned ten this October. But she wasn’t able to hug him or give him a present. That’s because all three of her children, aged between seven and eleven years old, have been placed into foster homes and forbidden all contact with their parents.

Natalya and her husband Zignitas Aleksandravicius lost custody of their children this month in a case that has mobilised dozens of angry and aggrieved families against Norway’s child protection agency - Barnevernet.

“Never in my worst nightmare have I thought something like this can happen to me,” says Natalya, who along with her family moved to Oslo last year from the United States. She and her children are US citizens.

Barnevernet is part of the Norwegian Directorate for Children, Youth and Family Affairs, which oversees the state-funded adoption programme. The directorate exists under the Royal Ministry of Children and Family Affairs.

The family’s ordeal started on the night of May 20 this year when Barnevernet officials backed by police whisked the kids away from their home.

Earlier that day, Natalya’s eldest daughter Brigita, 11, had told teachers that she feared being punished by her parents over a trivial matter related to her lying about lunch that she had hidden in her book bag.

In Norway, public officials including teachers and psychologists are obliged to inform Barnevernet if they feel a child is in danger. They abide by these rules diligently, maybe too diligently some would say.

It’s hard to determine just how severe the concerns that Barnevernet (pronounced Bar-Nay-Var-Na) had about the safety of Natalya’s children were since it doesn’t comment on individual cases.

But a police investigation against Natalya and her husband for alleged child maltreatment was dropped in the absence of any evidence. And Brigita herself recanted, saying in a Tik Tok video that she made up the story.

“I was so angry. I was mad,” she said.

This case is not the first or only time Barnevernet faces criticism for what seems like an overreach of its authority. Children have been removed on the slightest of pretexts and foreigners are particularly vulnerable.

A 19-month-old baby was taken from his mother because he was underweight by 400 grams, an Indian family faced Barnevernet’s wrath after teachers said their four-year-old son was not making eye contact, a father was told he was too dumb to raise his daughter.

More than 12,000 children live in foster homes and specialised institutions in Norway. Many of them having been moved involuntarily. Once in foster care, children only get to see their parents for a few hours a year on supervised visits.

People are encouraged to report if they think a child in the neighbourhood or school needs help. Every year more than 50,000 calls of concern are received by Barnevernet.

“For 11 years I was a good mother in the US and then all of a sudden I am not a good mother just because I don’t fit the Norwegian standard?” says Natalya.

Parents are so incensed with the interference of the Norwegian state that they have started to approach international courts for justice.

Crisis in paradise

The France-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is a sort of a last resort for people who have given up on the local justice system in their own European country and want an international court to hear a plea.

Norway is facing 36 child welfare cases in the ECHR — by far the highest number for any European country, says Laurence Wilkinson, legal counsel for ADF International, a legal advocacy group.

The ECHR also has a Grand Chamber — its highest bench, which takes up only the most critical issues — accepts roughly 10 to 20 from 50,000 petitions filed each year.

In September the Grand Chamber ruled that Norway had violated the family rights of the mother whose three-week-old baby was taken away in 2008 because of doubts about her parenting skills.

“For the Grand Chamber to take an interest in a child welfare case, particularly against Norway which holds itself out internationally as a human rights champion, shows again that the Court is examining the child welfare services very closely,” says Wilkinson.

Norway, one of the world’s wealthiest countries, prides itself on having a social welfare system that looks after children’s health and education and spends billions on assisting parents.

But activists say Barnevernet has been entrusted with too much power and its overworked staff often make bad calls.

For instance, Natalya’s children were taken away under an ‘emergency order’ which allows the child welfare officials to take custody of children without a court ruling.

In 2018, such emergency removals were carried out in 1409 cases, according to the Norwegian Directorate for Children, Youth and Family Affairs (Bufdir).

Even the first official stage where parents get the chance to press their case raises questions. Known as County Committees, these quasi-courts have a tribunal of three people - a legal expert, who is not necessarily a judge, an ordinary citizen and a Barnevernet-appointed psychologist.

Biological parents almost always lose the case at this stage because the judges tend to side with Barnevernet, says Maurius Reikeras, a lawyer who has represented dozens of families.

“[County Committees] are one of the biggest problems we have because Barnevernet can take children without a court order.”

In its defense, Bufdir's Director of International Services Kristin Ugstad Steinrem said in an emailed response: "The Child Welfare Service will never make an emergency order and place a child outside the home without the parents' consent, if there is no risk that the child will suffer serious harm by remaining at home."

"Therefore, in many such cases, the parents are not warned before the child is moved. The conditions needed to implement such measures are stringent and an Emergency Order must be considered necessary."

The terrible 71

People do get some respite from formal courts, like in the famous case of Marius and Ruth Bodnariu whose five children were taken away in 2015 after authorities suspected they were being indoctrinated with ‘Christian beliefs’. The children were returned a few months later after a court decision.

But for some people, the trials can drag on for what seems an eternity. The family of Yngve Nedrebo, a 65-year-old historian from the city of Bergen, learned this the hard way.