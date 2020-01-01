After more than 60 years spent sealed up in a library storage facility, about 1,000 letters written by poet T S Eliot to confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled this week and scholars hope they will reveal the extent of a relationship that's been speculated about for decades.

"I think it’s perhaps the literary event of the decade," says Anthony Cuda, an Eliot scholar and director of the T S Eliot International Summer School. "I don't know of anything more awaited or significant. It's momentous to have these letters coming out."

Many consider Hale to not only be his close friend, but also his muse, and they hope their correspondence will offer insight into the more intimate details about Eliot's life and work. Students, researchers, and scholars can read the letters at Princeton University Library starting Thursday.

Lifelong friends, Hale and Eliot exchanged letters for about 25 years beginning in 1930.

The two met in 1912 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but did not rekindle their friendship until 1927.

Eliot was already living in England and Hale taught drama at US universities, including Scripps College in California.

In 1956, Hale donated the letters under an agreement they wouldn't be opened until 50 years after either her or Eliot's death, whichever came second.

Eliot died in 1965. Hale died four years later.

'It's a door he chose not to open'

Biographers say Eliot ordered Hale's letters to him to be burned.

Their relationship "must have been incredibly important and their correspondence must have been remarkably intimate for him to be so concerned about the publication," Cuda says.

Eliot was born in St Louis, Missouri, in 1888 and gained notoriety as a poet early in life. He was only 26 when "The Love Song of J Alfred Prufrock' became his first professionally published poem.

His best-known works include "The Waste Land", "The Hollow Men" and "Four Quartets."