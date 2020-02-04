Egypt is amending a terrorism law that will allow authorities to prosecute newspapers, news channels and websites as terrorist organisations.

The changes being brought to the Law Regulating Terrorist List No. 8 of 2015, broadens the scope of the entities, that could be seen as a threat to national security, to include "TV channels, print media, radio stations and social media."

The move raises concerns about the increasing efforts by President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to curb any sort of criticism of his government, which is struggling to revive an economy riddled with corruption and inefficiency.

Since he took power in a military coup in 2013, hundreds of political opponents and civil rights activists have been jailed or forced into exile. At least 26 journalists were in prison at the end of 2019, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"This amendment is extremely worrying because it likens media outlets to terrorist organisations," said Sabrina Bennoui, the head of RSF's (Reporters Without Borders) Middle East desk.

"The Egyptian authorities have been using the terrorist threat to harass the media for years. This de facto situation is now going to be enshrined in the law."

The government has shut dozens of news organisations in recent years in a crackdown against critics.

In a bizarre attempt to justify the changes in the law, Cairo said it was being done to comply with the international requirement to strengthen anti-money laundering controls. In the text, it even cites the Financial Action Task Force as one of the reasons.

Government lawmakers backing the amendment say it is being done to stop people from spreading information on social media which can undermine national security.

"This is just another way to mute the criticism of the government's failure on multiple fronts," Dr Hamza Zawba, an Egyptian journalist living in Istanbul, told TRT World.

"From the economy to the negotiations for the share in Nile's water, nothing is working out for it."

Egypt is locked in a diplomatic tussle with Ethiopia over its share of water that flows down the River Nile, Africa's longest.

Tough economic reforms that included cuts in fuel subsidies and a sharp devaluation under an IMF programme had yet to lift millions of people from poverty and joblessness.