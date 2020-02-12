India took more than 20 foreign diplomats on a visit to disputed Kashmir on Wednesday, the third such trip since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status last summer.

Critics say the tour is a smokescreen for India's rights abuses in the volatile region and aimed to blunt European initiatives on Kashmir.

India's foreign ministry in a statement said the New Delhi-based envoys would meet representatives of the civil society, including youth from different ethnic and religious communities, local business and political leaders, civil administration and representatives of mainstream media.

The delegation included envoys from Germany, Canada, Bulgaria, Nigeria, France, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Afghanistan, Austria, Uzbekistan, Poland and some members of the European Parliament. They'll stay in the region for two days.

Kashmir-based political analyst Sheikh Showkat told TRT World the "Indian PR exercise is aimed to blunt European initiatives on Kashmir and portray normalcy in the region."

"The exercise loses its worth because of continuous detentions of leaders, activists, and internet ban."

Mosharraf Zaidi, an independent analyst and former adviser to Pakistan's foreign ministry, told TRT World the visit "reconfirms the international community's unholy alliance with the fascist and religious extremists that run India."

"It is a shameful abdication of Western responsibility in highlighting and preventing human rights abuse. It could also strengthen extremist narratives and groups in Pakistan."

Boat-ride diplomacy

The diplomats were driven in a motorcade amid tight security from the airport to a luxury hotel in a high-security zone. They also went for a boat ride in the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Tahir Qadiry, an Afghan diplomat, told reporters after the boat ride that "everything is normal and alright here. We saw children on the way to their school, which is a sign of normalcy."

All schools and colleges in the Himalayan region are closed for winter vacations since December, making it unclear what Qadiry was referring to.

He also tweeted that the envoys "are interacting with the traders, businesswomen and entrepreneurs in Srinagar about the status of business & tourism."

However, social media sites including Twitter continue to be blocked in Kashmir even though authorities restored the slow-speed internet on mobile phones in January.

Foreign tours amid limited access

India has been organising visits for foreign envoys after it ended Muslim-majority Kashmir's semi-autonomous status, crucial to its 1947 treaty with Kashmir, then a separate kingdom.

The August 5 move was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, including tens of thousands of additional troops in the already heavily-militarised region, a sweeping curfew, and thousands of arrests.

Those arrests also include pro-India politicians who were previously allies of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Authorities have since eased several restrictions, including some internet services.

Outside access to the region, however, remains limited, with no foreign journalists allowed.

'A smokescreen'

Wednesday's visit of the envoys comes before Modi's trip to Brussels for the India-European Union summit on March 13.