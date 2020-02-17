The long-awaited release of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s database of companies complicit in Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise made the expected headlines and brought the anticipated reactions from Israel and Palestine.

The question to ask now: will these actions kickstart a process of accountability for Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise?

The database is a list of 112 entities made up of 94 Israeli and 18 non-Israeli companies, banks and other business enterprises that met the criterion set by the UNHRC for inclusion, which essentially indicates that they have a hand in sustaining the illegal colonies.

Announcing the launch of the database, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet said, “I am conscious this issue has been, and will continue to be, highly contentious.”

She added: “However, after an extensive and meticulous review process, we are satisfied this fact-based report reflects the serious consideration that has been given to this unprecedented and highly complex mandate, and that it responds appropriately to the Human Rights Council’s request contained in resolution 31/36.”

The resolution Bachelet refers to requested her office to produce a report investigating the implications of the Israeli settlements on the civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights of the Palestinian people throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

The resolution defined the parameters of the current report by referencing ten specific activities listed in Paragraph 96 of the fact-finding mission’s report.

One of the criteria used to identify complicit companies is, “The supply of equipment and materials facilitating the construction and the expansion of settlements and the wall, and associated infrastructures."

One of the companies which supply construction equipment that has been used in construction and demolition activities is Staffordshire-based JC Bamford Excavators Ltd from the UK. The use of its equipment to demolish Palestinian homes and for construction in settlements was highlighted by a War on Want Report, published as far back as 2012.

Under the criterion of supplying “Banking and financial operations helping to develop, expand or maintain settlements and their activities, including loans for housing and the development of businesses,” 9 of Israel’s banks are listed, including Bank Hapoalim BM and Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM.