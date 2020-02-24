[NOTE: Due to copyrights, the full film will be removed on March 23.]

Miss Amazing is a national movement led for and by girls and women with disabilities. The first Miss Amazing event was held in 2007 and today around 1500 girls and women participate in events across the US every year. Participants must have a physical or intellectual disability to be a contestant in Miss Amazing.

Miss Amazing is different from other beauty pageants that highlight society’s beauty norms. According to Miss Amazing’s founder Jordan Somer, “While the definition of beauty has historically been very narrow, I think we've seen that ideas about beauty can change when they are questioned. That's exactly what the girls and women in Miss Amazing are doing - they're working to dispel stereotypes and to push back against every limit that society advertently and inadvertently places on them. Because of the work our participants have done, I think more and more people are coming to see and understand the diverse manifestations of beauty, intelligence, kindness, ambition, and so much more.”

The Miss Amazing Pageant also has a talent section where participants can sing, dance or play an instrument. While this section is optional, usually every participant wants to be on stage and perform. This provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build self-confidence in a supportive environment. “Miss Amazing primarily focuses on teaching self-advocacy skills to our participants and coaches them on using those skills to speak up for themselves and for others. It's through this skill development process that our participants are encouraged to reflect on their experiences, own their stories, and to set ambitious goals for their future,” says Somer.