The UAE and its middleman Mohammed Dahlan were behind a series of murders in Yemen targeting civilians and politicians, according to a London-based law firm, which says it has evidence.

Turkish news outlet, Anadolu Agency, first reported the opening of a case against the UAE and Dahlan on February 12.

Lawyers from Stoke and White, which is representing victims, American mercenaries were given Emirati ranks and uniforms and were under the command of the UAE Ministry of Defence.

One Yemeni represented by the firm, Abdullah Suliman Abdullah Daubalah, said that a 2015 bomb attack at the Al Islah (Reform) party headquarters in Aden was ordered by Mohammed Dahlan, a Palestinian who serves as the enforcer for the Abu Dhabi royal family.

Another victim alleged suffered torture at the hands of Emirati officials operating in Yemen.

The firm says these incidents constitute war crimes and should be prosecuted under universal jurisdiction laws in the UK, the US, and Turkey.

Speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic, Hakan Camuz of Stoke and White, said the firm had the names of individuals involved in giving orders to the mercenaries. He added that the UAE’s political disagreements with groups in Yemen did not grant it legal authority to commit war crimes.

Dahlan is a former Fatah official who was accused of engineering a coup attempt in Gaza against the Hamas government in 2007. When that failed he fled to the West Bank and from there established a close working relationship with the Emiratis.