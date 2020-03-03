The US and Taliban signed the first phase of an agreement on Saturday in Doha, which will lead to the withdrawal of thousands of US troops and the start of extensive peace talks between the Afghan government and the insurgents.

This deal came after the successful completion of a week-long reduction in violence in Afghanistan which was meant to show the US that Taliban leadership has control over its fighters on the ground.

Ahmad Shuja Jamal, director-general for international affairs in Afghan’s national security council, said in a tweet last Friday: “This is an important opportunity for the Taliban to demonstrate their seriousness for peace and ending the suffering of the Afghan people.”

At the moment the Afghan government is not part of the negotiations as they are facing problems with the outcome of their presidential elections.

At an event organised at the UK parliament by the Conservative Friends of Afghanistan, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, a former UK minister of state for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office who worked directly with the government of Afghanistan, said: “I am cynical, as the US elections are coming up. Will this happen so that Trump can gain more votes? So many things are unclear to me, such as the time frame of the withdrawal of the US troops and future role of Taliban. We can't go and intervene in another country and expect that peace will be secured.”

What happens next?

The United States and foreign partner forces have to remove their troops from Afghanistan within 14 months. Moreover, the Taliban needs to create a bridge with the Western-backed Kabul government and push back against jihadist groups including Al Qaeda.

"The other side's tired of war. Everybody is tired of war. [It has] been a particularly long and gruesome one," US President Donald Trump said in Washington, welcoming the agreement.

Shabnam Nasimi, director of Conservative Friends of Afghanistan, said: ''Implementing and verifying each step in this process will require meticulous diplomacy, but this reported agreement could mark a major turning point in the effort to end the war in Afghanistan.''

The deal says all foreign troops will leave if the Taliban stop jihadist groups such as Al Qaeda and Daesh from planning attacks against Washington and its allies. The Taliban has to also sent a "clear message" to those threatening the West that they "have no place in Afghanistan".

Another part of the US-Taliban agreement calls for a massive prisoner exchange, something the militants have been demanding for years. The Taliban should release up to 1,000 prisoners and the Afghan government should release around 5,000 insurgent captives by March 10, when the talks are supposed to start.

In the meantime, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who faces a political crisis following claims of fraud in his recent re-election, said he would not commit to this requirement.