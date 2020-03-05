Dozens of NGOs have issued a joint statement calling on the EU to take immediate action to ensure the welfare of unaccompanied minors stuck in refugee camps on Greek islands.

Refugee Rights Europe (RRE), Human Rights Watch, and other organisations say that child refugees are subject to dangerous and inhumane conditions on the islands.

RRE estimates that around 1,800 children are on Greek islands without parents or guardians.

The statement calls on the EU to take these children to safety in other European states.

Thousands of refugees and migrants remain stuck on Greek islands, having reached via Turkey in the hope of later transiting to other EU states.

With Ankara’s easing of border controls in late February, more are expected to arrive.

“The EU Hotspots on the Aegean islands are entirely unsuitable and in some cases life- threatening places for unaccompanied children,” said Stephanie Pope, EU policy and advocacy manager at Refugee Rights Europe.

“Each EU state only needs to accept a small number of unaccompanied children to end the intolerable situation these children are in. We believe the EU can do better.”

‘Inhuman conditions’

According to the coalition of organisations, the children trapped on the Greek Islands are deprived of basic rights, such as access to shelter, adequate nutrition, and medical and psychological help.

Those who cannot get access to proper accommodation have to make do sleeping rough.

“Lone children on the Greek islands are being deprived of the most basic necessities of life and living in inhuman conditions,” said Eva Cosse, a Greece researcher at HRW.