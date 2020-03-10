Sudan’s technocrat Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt on Monday as his cavalcade was heading towards his office.

The assassination attempt sparked various speculations about who could be behind it and what their motive was.

While the Sudanese Islamic Youth Movement - Sudan Taliban, which has not been heard before - claimed responsibility for the country’s first assassination attempt of its kind, regional experts argue that the real perpetrators could be found somewhere between the country’s powerful military and remnants of the old regime.

A year ago, Sudan’s autocratic leader Omar al Bashir was ousted following months of popular protests against his rule, which was replaced by a transitional government led by Hamdok, a proven economist with an impressive resume. Bashir has been imprisoned since then.

The Hamdok government has emerged after tense negotiations between the military and opposition groups, which have been mainly led by the Freedom and Change Forces. Hamdok will supposedly bring the country to its first free elections in more than two decades.

Despite the unusual success of the Sudanese revolution in a region where autocracy and military rule have just a few exceptions, the volatile nature of the country’s politics has made itself clear with the assassination attempt.

Military vs. revolutionary forces

Nearly two months before the failed assassination, a bunch of rogue officers also led a coup attempt, shutting down the capital’s airport. The infighting left at least two people dead as the two sides clashed each other in the streets of the capital. In the end, the coup attempt failed.

The assassination attempt could be the work of those officers, who are not happy about civilian-run government and have no interest in paving the way for free elections and democratic governance.

“Rest assured that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition, instead it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan," Hamdok wrote on Twitter.

“This attack is an extension of the attempts by the forces of regression to pounce on the Sudanese revolution and sabotage,” said the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which is the core of the Freedom and Change Forces, in a statement.

The Hamdok government has recently indicated that Khartoum could extradite Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his alleged war crimes, which also implicate other old regime elements, including some of the current top military officials.