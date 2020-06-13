Venezuela’s high court loyal to President Nicolás Maduro seated a new elections commission Friday night in a move that was quickly called unconstitutional by political leaders opposed to the socialist government.

Upcoming elections

It comes ahead of a key election this year when Venezuelans will be asked to elect a new congress, a new opposition-dominated body that is led by US-backed Juan Guaidó. It is the only branch of government out of Maduro’s control.

“If we don’t recognize this farce of a Supreme Court, we don’t recognize anything it produces,” Juan Pablo Guanipa, the National Assembly’s first vice president, said on Twitter.

“As Venezuelans, we make our demand to the world for a free vote!” Guanipa added, calling Maduro’s government a dictatorship.

The unilateral appointments proved especially disheartening to some moderate opponents of Maduro who had been working in the past week to try to reach an accord on providing minimal guarantees for a free and fair vote.

The Supreme Court a week earlier ruled that the National Assembly had failed to name new members for the elections commission. Legislators said the constitution reserves to the assembly the power to form the elections commission, giving the court no role.

'Appearance of balance'

Luis Vicente Leon, president of the Caracas-based Datanalisis polling firm, said the high court added two members from outside the ruling socialist party in an attempt to give the elections commission an appearance of balance. But, ultimately nothing changed, because the court’s unilateral action was not the product of a political negotiation that involved any participation by opposition leaders, he said.