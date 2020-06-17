Rarely has India’s relationship with its northern neighbours China and Nepal plummeted so low as is being witnessed currently over the issue of encroachment of territory. Matters came to a head on June 15, resulting in the death of an Indian colonel and at least 20 soldiers in the disputed Galwang valley on the India-China border.

The deaths, the first since 1975, came about following a reported scuffle between the troops of the two countries, and not due to firing. There were reports of around 40 casualties on the Chinese side as well, but there has been no official word on it. Physical scuffles such as these in the Himalayan region at an altitude upwards of 14,000 feet can be deadly as individuals exposed to the biting cold and rarefied air have little chance of survival.

Reports quoting military sources pointed this out as the reason for so many casualties.

The border dispute between has been a constant since India’s independence and the coming to power of the Communist party in China in the late 1940s. The legacy of the dispute goes further back to 1914 when British-Indian rulers attempted to draw a boundary (the McMahon line) with China.

They almost succeeded in persuading China to sign a border treaty at the 1914 conference in the northern Indian town of Shimla, but the Chinese delegates walked out leaving the agreement in limbo.

Since then, the 3500 km long border along the Himalayan ranges between the two countries has been fermenting with its lowest point in 1962, when the dispute degenerated into a full-fledged war.

Since then, however, both countries created mechanisms to prevent a repeat of the conflict. It has largely worked except for occasional minor flare ups. The latest one too was a flare up that happened even while talks to defuse the situation were taking place between senior government officials on both sides.

Realistically speaking, a solution to the dispute can be found only through a political settlement between the two countries.

Unfortunately, in a relationship that is multi-layered, hostility and friendship co-exist making it difficult to foresee a solution to the dispute in the immediate future. The reason is, historically, the two countries known for their ancient civilizations have co-existed peacefully with the Himalayas as a natural boundary between them.

The British attempt to draw a boundary failed, as China questioned the locus standi of the “outsider” to do so. The next best chance after 1914 was in the period between 1950 and 1962 when China offered territory to the north-east of India (to the north of Arunachal state) in exchange for areas to the northwest of India (to the north of Ladakh). But, this did not work. The war followed, and chances of resolving it peacefully receded.

The ground reality, therefore, is the absence of a clear boundary along the vast stretches of the inhospitable Himalayas. This has resulted in a situation where troops in the forward areas occasionally charge the opposite side with intrusion, causing flare-ups. More often than not, these accusations seem interconnected to the larger geopolitics of the region.

Moving parts

The current flare-up, for instance, is happening at a time when India is firmly moving towards the West in an alliance that is inherently adversarial to China. New Delhi has also veered towards the United States’ view that China is responsible for the emergence of the Covid-19 disease.

The US administration’s move to back Taiwan’s attempts to join the WHO as observer received India’s support, much to Beijing’s chagrin. An impending decision was put off to a later date, but China resented India’s pro-Taiwan stance.

India’s Mutual Logistics Support Agreement with Australia that opens up its naval bases for war ships from down under and for Indian ships to berth in Australian ports too does not seem to have gone down well with Beijing.

India’s accord with Australia is part of a broader tie-up of New Delhi with the US, France, Singapore and Japan that is expected to undercut Chinese naval activities in the Pacific.

Despite the flare-ups on the border and the flexing of military muscle on both sides, there is little threat of large scale conflict as both countries are deeply tied to each other in trade, worth around $90 billion annually.