Legions of K-pop fans and TikTok users are taking credit for upending Donald Trump's weekend rally after block-reserving tickets with no intention to attend an event that was beset by an embarrassingly low turnout.

Prior to the event in Tulsa, Oklahoma – hyped as a major relaunch ahead of the November election – Trump's campaign chairman tweeted that more than a million tickets had been requested.

But according to the local fire department, just 6,200 people attended.

Viral posts on TikTok and Twitter revealed that plans to reserve tickets en masse had been circulating for days, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

One video urged fans of the South Korean "K-pop" sensation BTS – one of the world's most popular bands, with more than 21 million Twitter followers – to participate in the plot.

"Oh no, I signed up for a Trump rally, and I can't go," said one woman who coughed sarcastically in a separate TikTok video.

Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, blamed "radical protestors" for "interfering" with the rally.

But Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 30-year-old leftist congresswoman from New York, clapped back: "You just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok."

"KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too," she added.

'Socially conscious' fans

Though ascertaining the viral campaign's concrete impact on the rally's attendance is near impossible, the action spotlighted K-pop's tradition as a politically engaged fandom.

Just in the past month, fans of the globally dominant pop genre – which was born approximately 25 years ago in South Korea – co-opted the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter by flooding it with K-pop-related imagery to drown out racist tweets.

"K-pop has a culture of being responsible," said CedarBough Saeji, an academic expert of the genre-based out of Indiana University.

"K-pop fans in general are outward-looking, socially conscious people and K-pop in the United States is very heavily supported by people of colour, by people who identify as being LGBTQ," she told.

K-pop superstars, known as idols, are expected to be role models, Saeji explained, and often inspire ardent fandoms.

Though adorers would often send gifts to their favorite performers, many stars ask support be sent to charities instead.