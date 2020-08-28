Turkey’s recent natural gas discovery could have a huge impact on the country’s future energy needs beyond just having a 320 billion cubic meter gas reserve.

The discovery could be a turning point for Turkey’s aspiration to establish itself as a virtual gas trading hub (VTP) for the spot gas market, utilising its location between Europe and the Middle East, and now in the middle of newly found gas reserves.

As the only country in the Eastern Mediterranean where hub-based spot natural gas is available, Turkey is also drawing closer towards its ambition of creating a robust free trade mechanism on natural gas.

Yet, any possible natural gas bonanza in the Black Sea is not the only condition to accomplish such a complex goal.

The country has a few obstacles to overcome before fulfilling this ambition.

Many of the oil-indexed, “take-or-pay” contracts signed with Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan will end between 2021 and 2026 and amount to more than 35 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year. Yet Turkey is working on a formula to get the United States’ and many other countries’ natural gas priced as “Istanbul Benchmark” and sold through Turkey. An ambitious goal, indeed.

Gazprom in Europe

“The US does not need to be against Nord Stream 2 or any Russian gas sold to Europe because Gazprom bows down to the European Union by accepting their rules,” said a senior analyst to me who works with the Turkish government on energy policy.

At the end of 2018, Gazprom had to reform its pricing structure and allow clients to demand lower prices when these diverge from benchmarks such as in Western European gas market hubs.

“More Russian gas sold in Europe doesn’t mean Russia has a bigger influence or Russia makes more money. Competitive gas market prevents this,” the analyst said.

Meeting Point

Turkey now needs to do more to capitalise on its recent energy discovery.

“Now, when Russia sells more gas to Europe, it does not necessarily mean that it dominates the market. They lifted the lengthy, oil-indexed ‘take or pay’ contracts and accepted re-exports which were necessary for a free and competitive market. Russia’s gas contracts with Turkey are coming to an end, starting from next year.”

Turkey's new gas reserves, while not sufficient to meet the country's needs by itself, strengthen its bargaining position when it comes to negotiating new contracts with Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan.

“If Turkey gets Russia to sign a different contract like the European Union, then Turkey can be an energy hub in the region in which Turkish, American, Russian, Azerbaijani, Egyptian, Algerian and possibly Israel's gas meets and gets delivered to the market.”

The analyst said it would be a significant positive side effect of the newly found gas reserves. Turkey aims to develop its trade hub under management through the Turkish Energy Stock Market (EPIAS).

Dr Sohbet Karbuz, the director of the Mediterranean Observatory for Energy (OME) told me recently, “even if all the requirements are met for Turkey to become a regional gas hub, selling the American Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) would not be viable."