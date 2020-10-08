New clashes have erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia before talks in which the United States, France, and Russia will discuss how to secure a ceasefire and avert a wider war in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijan said the city of Ganja, deep inside the former Soviet republic, had been shelled by Armenian forces on Thursday.

One civilian was killed in Azerbaijan's Goranboy region and other villages and towns were fired on by Armenian soldiers, it said.

Baku denied its forces shelled a historic cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh's city of Shusha as claimed by Armenia.

"The information about the damage to the church in Shusha has nothing to do with the military actions of the Azerbaijani army," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"Unlike the armed forces of Armenia... the Azerbaijani army does not target historical, cultural, or especially religious buildings and monuments."

Following the latest reports of fighting, Armenia said it had dismissed the head of its National Security Service in a presidential decree. It gave no reason.

Mounting toll

Azerbaijani authorities said 30 civilians have been killed so far and 143 wounded since September 27 but have not disclosed information about military casualties.

Armenians said 30 of their servicemen were killed in new clashes, taking its military death toll to 350 since September 27. It said 19 civilians were killed and many wounded.

Azerbaijan's Defence Minister Anar Eyvazov said one unmanned air vehicle belonging to Armenia was shot down by Azerbaijani air defence units in the region near the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on Thursday and Armenia's military infrastructure and ammunition depots were hit with artillery.

He said an Armenian military convoy was destroyed by the Azerbaijani army. Ten tanks, six D-20 howitzers, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer and 30 vehicles belonging to Armenia were destroyed in different locations of the front line, and soldiers of the 1st and 7th regiments of the Armenian army fled.

Armenian forces launched Tockha-U missile strikes on the provinces of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Barda, and some Azerbaijani civilians were killed and wounded, he said.

Crucial meeting in Russia

On Thursday, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was to meet diplomats from France, Russia and the United States in Geneva.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been invited to take part in talks in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin cited President Vladimir Putin as saying, adding the invitation follows calls between the three countries' leaders.

"Following a series of telephone discussions between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia calls for a halt to military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the statement added.

The talks mark the start of a concerted drive by the three powers to halt fighting that flared on September 27, increasing concerns about the security of pipelines in Azerbaijan that carry natural gas and oil to Europe.

Washington, Paris, and Moscow are co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group that has led mediation in decades of conflict over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Under international law, Armenia-occupied Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan but it has been occupied by Armenians following a 1991-94 war that killed about 30,000 people.

"The position of the United States has been clear and has not changed: both sides must cease hostilities immediately and work with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to return to substantive negotiations as soon as possible," a US spokesperson in Geneva said.

