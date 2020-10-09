The 39th Istanbul Film Festival begins today, October 9, 2020, in theatres and online, in what it calls a “hybrid edition”, exclusive to Turkish audiences.

Organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the festival will bring the newest examples of world cinema to Turkish residents as well as the best documentaries from Turkey. The latest films of esteemed international directors and new discoveries, totalling 40 films, will be featured in the packed programme.

Many films within the programme will be shown in theatres with the attendance of directors and crews. The festival will run until October 20, 2020, incorporating Filmekimi into its schedule.

In previous years, the film festival would traditionally take place in the first two weeks of April, while Filmekimi would meet audiences for a week in October. This year, the pandemic has forced a change to normal proceedings. Launching a digital platform, “the largest, most established, and most influential film festival in Turkey” held online screenings in May, June and July.

The National Competition Films will be screened solely online at filmonline.iksv.org, while the National Documentary Competition and Filmekimi Galas will be screened at Cinemaximum Nisantasi City’s and Kadikoy Cinema, as well as online.

Twenty seven films from the National Competition, National Documentary Competition and Filmekimi Galas will be screened online at filmonline.iksv.org between October 9 and October 24. Every night, the films can be screened at 9 PM and each will remain available for five days. Like previous online screenings, viewers will lose access 30 hours after pressing play.

Because of Covid-19 precautions, there will be no ticket sales at cinema booths, and theatre screenings will be sold online at biletix.com. There will only be three screenings a day at Cinemaximum Nisantasi City’s and Kadikoy Cinema - this in order to allow for proper disinfection and hygiene measures. The screenings are scheduled for 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

The International Competition

In the International Competition section of the 39th Istanbul Film Festival, 12 films are competing for the International Golden Tulip Award under the “New Perspectives in Cinema” theme. These films are only available online.