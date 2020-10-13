Azerbaijan and Armenia have been engaged in fresh clashes over occupied Karabakh and its surrounding districts despite a ceasefire deal brokered by Russia to try to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the region in decades.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Armenian armed forces continue to fire at civilian areas of Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam regions grossly violating the three-day-old humanitarian truce.

In another statement on Tuesday morning, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of shelling the territory of the Tartar.

At least 42 civilians in Azerbaijan have lost their lives, while 206 others sustained injuries in Armenian attacks on civilian settlements, according to Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General’s Office.

In a statement on Tuesday, the office said 479 houses, 66 apartments and 241 public buildings have become unusable due to the attacks carried out by Armenia from Sept. 27 to Oct. 13

Azerbaijan Air Defence Units have destroyed two UAVs in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border on the night of October 12, and yesterday at about 10:00 local time, one UAV was brought down in the direction of the Aghdam region.

Azerbaijan seeks timetable for withdrawal

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has demanded not only an immediate and total withdrawal of Armenian troops from all Azerbaijani territories but also urged Armenia to give a timetable for it.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ethiopia, Elman T Abdullayev, reiterated his government’s call during an interview with Anadolu Agency at his office in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

"Not only do we demand the total withdrawal from all Azerbaijani territories, but we also demand that they give us a timetable as to when and how they do that," he said.

Erdogan in discussion with top EU official

In a phone call on Monday, Turkey’s president and the head of the European Council spoke about the fighting.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the EU to take a “consistent stance” on Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, according to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said Armenia is endangering Europe's energy supplies by attacking the Azerbaijani city of Ganja along with the Tovuz region, where natural gas and oil pipelines and transportation lines are located.

Azerbaijan asks Turkey to co-chair Minsk Group