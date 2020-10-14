Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have engaged in new fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, as the Red Cross warned hundreds of thousands were already affected by the conflict.

The Russia-brokered truce is buckling despite mounting calls from world powers to halt the fighting. On Wednesday, the Kremlin tried to wrest control over the ceasefire as Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu called on both his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts to comply with the ceasefire agreement in a phone call.

"Civilians are dying or suffering life-changing injuries," said International Committee of the Red Cross Eurasia regional director Martin Schuepp in a statement.

Occupied Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan has been controlled by Armenians since a 1990s war that erupted as the Soviet Union fell.

But Azerbaijan has never hidden its desire to take back control of its territory and no state has ever recognised Nagorno-Karabakh's declaration of independence.

Fighting intensifies

A Reuters television crew in Tartar in Azerbaijan said the city centre was being shelled.

An AFP correspondent there close to the front line reported hearing heavy shelling nearby and seeing a rocket launcher drive by as Azerbaijani forces sought to fire up into the mountains.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia of "grossly violating the humanitarian truce", which was agreed on Saturday to allow the sides to swap prisoners and bodies of those killed.

Defence Ministry spokesman Vagif Dargiahly said Armenia was shelling the Azerbaijani territories of Goranboy and Aghdam, as well as Tartar. Azerbaijani forces were not violating the truce, he added.

"We've been here for 16 days," said Akiif Aslamiv, 62, who has been hunkering down in a basement in Tartar. "Every day they shell us, even during the ceasefire. Today and yesterday it was non-stop."

Armenian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan denied the accusation. She said Azerbaijan had resumed military operations "supported by active artillery fire in the southern, northern, northeastern and eastern directions".

The daily fighting has made a mockery of the ceasefire agreed between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in the early hours of Saturday in Moscow after 11 hours of talks.

International pressure

Ankara has said it would favour four-way talks between Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey to try to solve a conflict in occupied Karabakh.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also among those urging a greater commitment to the ceasefire terms.

Pompeo urged the sides to observe a ceasefire agreed only four days ago in Moscow, while the group of powers seeking a solution to the conflict warned of "catastrophic consequences" unless immediate steps were taken.