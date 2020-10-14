The former foreign minister of the Czech Republic has sparked controversy calling on Europe to defend Armenia in its conflict with Azerbaijan.

“Let's help the oldest Christian nation in the world,” said Karel Schwarzenberg, who is also a member of the Czech parliament. His words were widely interpreted as a dogwhistle attempt aimed at pitting the ongoing conflict as a clash between Christianity and Islam.

Schwarzenberg is not known for being a far-right politician, however the crusading language could have been easily taken from that political spectrum.

Azerbaijani opposition politician, Ilgar Mammadov, condemned Schwarzenberg’s remarks in a tweet for being “deceitful” and exposing the Czech politician as a “racist.”

Another expert on the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan called Schwarzenberg’s words “quite a shocking and dangerous narrative..just adding fuel to the fire.”

But the Czech politician is not the only one to frame the conflict in the South Caucuses as one between Islam and Christianity.

Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders has tweeted that Europe should condemn the “islamic aggression from #Azerbaijan” and support “support our Christian #Armenia friends!”

In a Facebook post earlier this month, Wilders said “I will always support my Christian Armenian friends against the violent Islamic barbarism of Azerbaijan.”

Wilders has a long record of framing political issues as a clash of civilisations primarily between Islam and Christianity.

The current narrative of attempting may well succeed in Europe given the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment in the continent. A majority of Europeans believe that Islam is not compatible with Europe.