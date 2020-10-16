As the United States presidential elections draw closer, polls indicate the Democrat candidate and former US vice president Joe Biden is favoured to beat incumbent president Donald Trump.

There is speculation over what a Biden victory would mean for Washington’s Middle East foreign policy, and US relations with two key regional allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Both Gulf states have come under fire for their policies in Yemen, Libya, Qatar and the Horn of Africa, as well as growing domestic repression.

October 2 marked the two-year anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi’s killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul: Biden promised to “reassess” US relations with Saudi Arabia should he win.

“Two years ago, Saudi operatives, reportedly acting at the direction of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), murdered and dismembered Saudi dissident, journalist, and US resident Jamal Khashoggi," said Biden. "His offense - for which he paid with his life - was criticizing the policies of his government.”

Washington and Riyadh have historic and strong economic, military and strategic ties. Yet Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen since March 2015, which has caused what the United Nations calls the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” has prompted such calls to revise relations with Riyadh.

After all, Washington has supplied over 70 percent of Riyadh’s arms imports since 2014, while providing crucial parts for its air force, including refuelling war planes. These transactions increased under the Trump administration.

With increasing US Senate and Congress condemnation of Saudi Arabia’s Yemen war and killing of Khashoggi, Biden has utilised this as a key issue in his campaign.

"Under a Biden-Harris administration, we will reassess our relationship with the Kingdom, end US support for Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, and make sure America does not check its values at the door to sell arms or buy oil," Biden added.

"America's commitment to democratic values and human rights will be a priority, even with our closest security partners.”

Biden has previously made contemptuous statements towards Saudi Arabia. During a Democratic nominee debate in November 2019, Biden said he would stop selling arms to the Saudis, accusing the Gulf kingdom of “murdering children” in its long and bloody intervention in Yemen’s civil war.

“There is very little social redeeming value in the present government in Saudi Arabia,” adding he will “make them pay the price and make them in fact the pariah that they are.”

Biden clearly seeks to publicly distance himself from Barack Obama’s administration’s position on Yemen, as it initially backed the Saudi-led intervention.

Trump meanwhile has shielded MBS throughout the Crown Prince’s quest for absolute power in Saudi Arabia and granted him a free pass on various regional issues. He boasted “I saved his ass,” referring to growing US Congress criticism of MBS’ role in Khashoggi’s murder. Trump also vetoed US Senate resolutions designed to end US support for the war in Yemen.

Trump’s hard-line support and tolerance of Saudi Arabia and the UAE also largely bolstered the ongoing Saudi-led blockade on fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) state Qatar since June 2017.

He wrote in a series of tweets days after the severing of ties: “during my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!”

MBS would therefore hope for a Trump victory, given Trump’s support of him. This would also enable him to up efforts against Qatar and Yemen, and increase his grip on power.

While doubts may linger over how much Biden will genuinely pressure Riyadh, his tone indicates he will be less forgiving than Trump. Biden is already tackling sensitive issues for MBS, namely the Khashoggi affair, as the Saudi Crown Prince tried to whitewash his own role in the murder. The Democrats regaining control of the Senate could further reduce Washington’s impunity for MBS.