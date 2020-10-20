WORLD
3 MIN READ
Attacks on medical teams surge in virus-hit Colombia
There were 242 attacks on medical teams between January and September, the highest figure in the last 20 years.
Attacks on medical teams surge in virus-hit Colombia
Members of a medical team prepare items for practice Covid-19 tests in Bogota, Colombia, July 14, 2020. / Reuters
October 20, 2020

Attacks on Colombian medical teams have surged to the worst rate in two decades, most of whom work on the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has said.

There were 242 attacks on medical teams between January and September, the highest figure in the last 20 years and that, according to the government, "to a large extent were against staff caring for patients during the pandemic."

The attacks in the South American nation marked "a 63 percent increase compared to the same period" in 2019, when there were 148 incidents and violations, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Attacks ranged from threats and discrimination to injuries to health personnel.

According to the report, care for the wounded and sick has also been hampered during this time.

About "38 percent of the cases of aggression against health workers occurred in a context related to the pandemic," the ministry said.

READ MORE: Experts reiterate need for vaccine as death toll passes 1M

'Accused of medical negligence'

Recommended

Nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers, technicians and assistants have been "accused of medical negligence or discriminated against for being considered a source of contagion," the report said.

Likewise, in the months analysed, there were "increased actions" by armed groups financed by drug trafficking against medical missions in the border areas.

Colombia is reeling from a new onslaught of violence on the heels of the peace agreement that achieved the disarmament of the bulk of the FARC's Marxist rebels in 2017.

Still, there were groups that were left out of the deal; now, they dispute the control of some territories with other guerrillas and drug gangs.

The government announced the increase in attacks on medical missions as the country of 50 million people has reached one million infections (including 29,102 deaths) since it detected the first Covid-19 infection on March 6.

Colombia was under total lockdown between March 25 and September 1, before relaxing measures in the face of economic crisis.

READ MORE: Latest Covid-19 updates

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54