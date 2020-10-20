Early in 2020, Getir, a Turkish delivery startup made headlines when it received $38 million of investment, $28 million of which came from leading investors in Silicon Valley.

This news was celebrated as Turkish startups' strong potential was being recognised by global investors. However, a more historic moment was yet to come.

Amidst the economic slowdown brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, Peak Games was acquired by the global gaming giant Zynga for $1.8 billion, becoming the first Turkish unicorn - a billion-dollar startup.

Soon after the first unicorn, came the fastest exit in Turkish startup history. Another gaming startup, Rollic Games, was sold to Zynga for $180 million only 21 months after it was founded. While the unicorn news directed everybody's attention to new models within the gaming industry, what does it actually take to build a global startup in Turkey?

Thirty years before the first unicorn

While it would be difficult to name the first technology startup in Turkey, it would be worth mentioning that not long ago, in 1992, a technology firm called Netas faced fraud allegations for simply exporting software to the UK.

Not knowing what software meant, the tax officials insisted on seeing the hardware as proof of the transaction. The company ended up recording the software onto a disk but to no avail.

Nobody would believe that a two-metre long tape within a disk could be worth $2 million. When the case was taken to the court, the allegations against the company were dismissed.

Turkey has come a long way: from measuring software in metres, to Turkey's first unicorn in less than thirty years. But how did this happen?

Starting from the 1990s, internet providers and email companies ushered the way for technology startups in the country.

A series of e-commerce businesses, including Yemek Sepeti, Trendyol and Gitti Gidiyor, were acquired by global tech firms such as Delivery Hero, Ali Baba and EBay in the 2010s - each for over $100 million.

According to a recent report by Endeavor Turkey, Turkish startups are stronger in enterprise software, e-commerce and payment systems. In the same report, among various other factors, the increasing number of support institutions, such as incubators and accelerators, are credited for the upward trend in the success of Turkish startups.

Science parks, incubators and accelerators

Public efforts have also played a critical role in the development of Turkey's startup industry, as well as the broader technology ecosystem.

In an attempt to spur technology development and commercialisation, technology development zones, or technoparks, were founded. While the efforts of creating technology development zones in Turkey date back to the 1980s, the legal framework for technoparks was established in 2001.

Modelled after Silicon Valley, technoparks in Turkey serve as mechanisms for technology development, as in many developing countries, bringing together key elements of technology production: talent, network effects born out of co-location of technology companies, and government incentives.

The firms in these zones benefit from several tax benefits, and they have access to the R&D talent through the research university with which they are affiliated.