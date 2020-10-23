The two sides in Libyan military talks have reached a "historic achievement" with a permanent ceasefire agreement across the war-torn North African country.

After mediation led by United Nations acting Libya envoy Stephanie Turco Williams this week, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission reached what the UN called an "important turning point towards peace and stability in Libya."

The signing ceremony at UN European headquarters in Geneva was set for 0915 GMT on Friday, to be followed by a midday press conference by the UN envoy.

Details of the ceasefire were not immediately available.

Williams said on Wednesday that she was "quite optimistic" that ongoing talks between the warring sides would lead to a lasting ceasefire after they agreed to reopen land and air routes across front lines.

READ MORE:UN chief says Libya's future at stake, urges ceasefire

Erdogan: Truce 'lacks credibility'

Immediately after the announcement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan questioned the viability of a permanent ceasefire.

Erdogan hoped that the sides in the Libya conflict would abide by the ceasefire, but said, "it does not seem too achievable to me."

"Today's ceasefire agreement was actually not made at the highest level, it was at a lower level. Time will tell whether it will last," said Erdogan, who backs the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

"So it seems to me that it lacks credibility."

Years-long conflict