Baku has said that the Armenian army violated a new temporary humanitarian cease-fire with Azerbaijan just five minutes after it went into effect.

“On October 26 at 08.05, the Armenian armed forces violated the new humanitarian cease-fire and shelled units of the Azerbaijani Army located in the Safiyan village of Lachin from the direction of Lachin city,” Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also said that Azerbaijani army units were fully complying with the cease-fire.

“Since 08.04, armed forces of Armenia started shelling Tartar region and its villages in violation of humanitarian ceasefire,” Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Armenia's defence ministry also said Azerbaijani forces had "grossly violated" the ceasefire with artillery fire on combat positions in various parts of the frontline.

The US-brokered agreement was announced Sunday and had just come into effect as of Monday morning.

The first cease-fire reached on October 10 was violated by the Armenian army within 24 hours as it claimed several civilian lives when it carried out missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city.

The second one on October 17 was again violated by Armenia.

Azerbaijan liberates 17 villages from Armenian occupation

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev announced that the country's armed forces had liberated 17 villages from Armenia's occupation a day earlier.

The Azerbaijani army liberated the Birinji Alibayli, Ikinji Alibayli, Raband and Yenikand villages of Zangilan district, the Govshudlu, Sofulu, Dagh Mashanli, Kurdlar, Hovuslu, Chalabilar villages of Jabrayil district and the Padar, Afandilar, Yusifbayli, Chaytumas, Khanlig, Sariyatag, Mollaburhan villages of Gubadli district and the city of Gubadli, state news agency Azertac quoted the president as saying.

