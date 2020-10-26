POLITICS
Bracing for Typhoon Molave, Vietnam prepares to evacuate 1.3 million people
The fast-moving typhoon lashed Philippines overnight, leaving at least 13 people missing, forcing thousands of villagers to flee.
Residents wade along a flooded road at a village in Quang Tri province, Vietnam on October 20, 2020. / Reuters
October 26, 2020

Vietnam is preparing to evacuate nearly 1.3 million people as it braces for the impact of typhoon Molave, which lashed the Philippines overnight causing flooding, landslides and leaving at least 13 people missing. 

Typhoon Molave, with wind speeds of 125 kilometres (77 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 150 kph, left the main Philippine island of Luzon earlier on Monday, with heavy rain causing seven landslides and floods in 11 areas, the disaster agency said.

The 13 people missing from Typhoon Molave included a dozen fishermen who ventured out to sea over the weekend despite a no-sail restriction due to very rough seas. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

READ MORE: Rains, floods devastate Vietnam as next storm due soon

17th typhoon to hit Philippines

Molave, the 17th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, is forecast to make landfall in central Vietnam on Wednesday, with wind speeds of up to 135 kph.

It will be the fourth storm to hit Vietnam in a tumultuous month during which floods and landslides have killed 130 people and left 20 missing in the central region.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding due to its long coastline.

"This is a very strong typhoon that will impact a large area," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in an urgent warning to provinces and cities in Molave's path to prepare.

Phuc compared Molave to Typhoon Damrey, which killed more than 100 people in central Vietnam in 2017. He ordered boats ashore and told the security forces to get ready.

"Troops must deploy full force to support people, including mobilising helicopters, tanks and other means of transportation if needed," Phuc said in a statement.

About 11.8 million people in Vietnam's coastal provinces are exposed to the threat of intense flooding, with 35% of settlements located on crowded and eroding coastlines, a World Bank report said last week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
