An hours-long gun battle between the militants and security forces at Kabul University has left at least 19 dead and 22 wounded.

The fighting erupted after gunmen stormed the war-torn country's largest school as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan.

The Interior Ministry’s spokesperson, Tariq Arian, said there were three attackers involved in the assault, all of whom were killed in the ensuing firefight.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on its propaganda arm Amaq.

The attack came as the insurgents are continuing peace talks with the US-backed government. Those negotiations, taking place in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, aim to help the US finally withdraw from America's longest war, though daily bloodshed continues and a Daesh affiliate launches its own attacks on Shias in the country.

Book exhibition

Five hours into the fighting, sporadic grenade explosions and automatic weapons fire echoed down the empty streets surrounding the university's fenced compound. Afghan troops stood guard. Earlier, students were seen fleeing for their lives from the site.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties,” Arian said as the assault unfolded, without elaborating.

Ahmad Samim, a university student, told journalists he saw militants armed with pistols and Kalashnikov assault rifles firing at the school, the country's oldest with some 17,000 students. He said the attack happened at the university's eastern side where its law and journalism faculty teach.

Afghan media reported a book exhibition was being held at the university and attended by a number of dignitaries at the time of the shooting.