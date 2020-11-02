Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Trump talks legal action, Biden on attack in 2020 finale

President Donald Trump has cast doubt in advance on Tuesday's election results, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden has pushed ahead on the charge on the final full day of campaigning ahead of a gripping election conclusion.

Trump assailed a decision that allows Pennsylvania’s elections officials to count mailed ballots that are received in the three days after Tuesday’s election.

He blamed the US Supreme Court, which refused to block the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision. Pennsylvania’s top court ordered the extension until November 6, even if the ballot doesn't have a clear postmark, as long as there is no proof it was mailed after the polls closed.

Addressing a campaign rally on Monday at the airport in Avoca in battleground Pennsylvania – where both candidates campaigned on Monday – Trump called the situation “very dangerous, and I mean dangerous, physically dangerous.”

He argued that “you can’t extend dates” and claimed — without evidence — that cheating goes on in the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia.

Trump has said that once the polls close Tuesday, “we’re going in with our lawyers” to try to stop Pennsylvania from counting the mailed ballots received after the election.

Biden dipped into Ohio, a show of confidence in a state that Trump won by 8 percentage points four years ago. He focused on the central message of his campaign: that Trump cost lives by mismanaging America's response to the worst pandemic in a century.

"Donald Trump is not strong, he's weak," Biden declared in Cleveland. "This is a president who not only doesn’t understand sacrifice, he doesn't understand courage."

Republicans lose bid to toss Texas votes

A federal judge in Texas has denied a bid by Republicans to toss more than 127,000 votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area.

The Texas Supreme Court rejected a similar request by the same plaintiffs, including conservative activist Steve Hotze.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to hundreds of challenges over how people can cast their ballots in the showdown between President Trump and Democratic challenger Biden.

A record 93 million Americans have voted early in the presidential election, data on Monday showed.

US District Judge Andrew Hanen in Houston said Republicans seeking to toss votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in the Houston area lacked standing to bring the case.

The lawsuit was brought on Wednesday by Hotze, a conservative activist, and state Representative Steve Toth, among others.

Dow ends up 1.6 percent ahead of election

Wall Street stocks have climbed on the eve of the pivotal US election, winning back a fraction of last week's rout that marked the worst week and month since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the major indices, advancing 1.6 percent to finish the day at 26,925.05.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to close at 3,310.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.4 percent to 10,957.61.

The market experienced a fairly quiet session with no sudden shifts ahead of the finale of a contentious US presidential contest.

Besides the election, this week's calendar includes a Federal Reserve meeting and the October US jobs report.

Polls show challenger Biden leading President Trump, but political analysts say a Trump victory is still possible and the final outcome may not be clear on Tuesday night or even on Wednesday.

A win by Biden and a Democratic takeover of the Senate could position the US to enact a generous fiscal stimulus package, a positive for stocks; but such an outcome also would increase the odds of higher corporate taxes, a headwind for Wall Street.

Analysts attributed Monday's gains to bargain-hunting after the October pullback rather than to pre-election manoeuvring.

US business leaders urge calm, brace for mayhem around election

US business leaders have called for calm following Tuesday's election even as they brace for potential trouble on the streets and inside their companies in case of a disputed result.

The fears were highlighted in many US cities where retail stores were being boarded up, as some key executives expressed concerns about public reaction.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg last week warned of the potential for civil unrest as votes are tallied in a US election that will be "a test" for the social network.

American companies are striving to maintain the appearance of political neutrality while they ramp up security and watch for clashes between employees with conflicting political views in an election so hotly fought it is at a flashpoint.

The risk appears heightened amid concerns that President Trump may challenge the validity of the results of the race against Democrat Biden.

"This has been a difficult election for a lot of companies to navigate," Control Risks associate director Allison Wood told AFP news agency.

The business risk consulting firm has seen an uptick in requests for additional security, both armed and unarmed.

While retailers have been most interested in the potential of looting or rioting, operations with around-the-clock shift workers are worried about trouble in the streets preventing employees from showing up, according to Wood.

Companies are also worried that polarising political themes fueling conflict in the streets will ignite clashes on factory floors or in other facilities.

US surpasses 95 million early ballots

More than 95 million Americans have cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election, according to a tally by the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, a harbinger of what is expected to be the highest turnout of modern times.

Just a day before Election Day, the record-breaking number is equal to 69 percent of the entire voter turnout for the 2016 election.

A sharp increase in mail-in and early in-person voting was largely prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 230,000 people in the United States and continues unabated in many US states.

A large number of Trump's Republican supporters are expected to turn up in person to vote on Election Day after Trump sowed distrust, without evidence, of mail-in voting by asserting it was riddled with fraud.

Democrats have largely embraced early voting, not only because of the pandemic, but also because of steps the Trump administration has taken to slow down the processing of US mail.

Experts predict turnout will easily surpass the 138 million who voted in 2016.

Only 47 million votes were submitted before Election Day four years ago.

Biden looks to restore and expand Obama administration policies

Joe Biden has promised to take the country on a very different path from what it has seen over the past four years under President Donald Trump, on issues ranging from the coronavirus and health care to the environment, education and more.

The Democratic presidential nominee is promising to reverse Trump policy moves on things such as withdrawing the US from the Paris climate agreement and weakening protections against environmental pollution.