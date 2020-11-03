The residents of the US capital, Washington DC, are taking no chances when it comes to the aftermath of Tuesday’s US presidential elections.

Memories of the violence that followed US President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 are still fresh.

Back then, rag-tag groups of anti-fascist actvists and left-wing groups clashed with police officers trying to keep them away from Trump supporters who had gathered for his inauguration ceremony.

Cars were destroyed and shop windows shattered in the chaos that ensued.

Desperate to avoid a repeat, residents and business owners are boarding up store fronts and other vulnerable structures should violence break out. Rather ominously, even US officials have put up security fencing around the White House.

Trump’s tenure has been marked by frequent outbreaks of violence between left wing and right wing activists.

Those opposed to the president primarily object to his hardline anti-immigration stance and alleged racism, while those on the right see him as a strong defender of traditional American values and vociferous critic of the Washington establishment. A further far-right contingent sees the Republican leader, as the symbolic head for resurgent white supremacist ideals.

These opposing sides have often clashed throughout the past four years, most notably in Charlottesville in August 2017, when anti-racist activists tried to stop a rally organised by far-right groups. A resulting terrorist car-ramming attack by a white nationalist left one person dead and dozens of others injured.

More recently, protests against police brutality against African-Americans have turned violent with at least 22 deaths and at least a billion dollars of physical damage.

Fraud speculation

Given this history, the fears surrounding what might have happened in the aftermath of the election are not without basis.

Some concerns voiced out loud by the liberal end of the spectrum is that the president might object to the validity of the results should he lose the election.

Again these concerns are not without a foundation. Trump has frequently, publicly, and unfoundedly floated the prospect that he could become a victim of mass electoral fraud, should voters elect his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

The issue here is less how the US political and legal systems would respond to such a charge by an incumbent president; if such an accusation merited investigation or legal challenge, the US court system could respond to it definitively one way or the other.