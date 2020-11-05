Back in November 2016, the US and the world were stunned when Donald J. Trump, a glorified slumlord and reality TV celebrity with a penchant for debauchery, ascended to the most powerful office in the world by defeating Hillary Clinton, a former Secretary of State and scion of the American liberal establishment.

From the earliest days of the Trump presidency, many liberals and, dare I say, progressive voices in the United States, framed the former reality star’s victory as an anomaly, an aberration, and not a real reflection of America.

This, of course, depends on acquiescence to a particular narrative of American history, one that not only sees the United States as the ‘city on a hill’, but as a beacon of hope to the world, providing an exemplar of democracy where America plays an almost messianic role in a self-appointed mission to redeem the unenlightened masses living in far-flung four corners of the world.

This is not a view held by liberals alone of course, but one that colours America’s self-confident exceptionalism across the political spectrum. However, whereas Republicans uncomfortable with Donald Trump’s antics saw an opportunity to advance an agenda whose price was having to bear the sharper and often unrefined edges of the President, Democrats - and liberals more broadly - seem to have buried their heads in the sand in the hopes that Donald Trump and his “deplorable” followers would simply disappear.

Fast forward four years, after numerous scandals, politically and morally questionable behaviour, innumerable lies, and a pandemic that has killed 250,000 Americans, electoral support for a President with some of lowest approval ratings in history remains solid, to the shock of many in the US and beyond.

Unease with the status-quo

A lot can be said of the 2020 US election, arguably the most contentious in American history. However, one thing that cannot be said is that it was a repudiation of the Trump legacy, regardless of the final outcome.

Despite the judgement of a majority of Americans that the President botched the country’s Covid-19 response, and regardless of their opinions of Donald Trump’s moral qualities as an individual or even as a President, many Americans seem to have been prepared to vote against what they see as the status quo.

The rage against the established ways of doing business is a phenomenon that has been witnessed in many representative democracies throughout the West, in particular where - rightly or wrongly - there has been a tremendous growth of anxiety around economic and social issues and what amounts to a loss of meaning, symptomatic of what Charles Taylor has called ‘the malaise of modernity’.

The fact that these feelings are so deeply visceral means that they are subject to various and sometimes wildly divergent expressions and manifestations and ultimately vulnerable to manipulation.

The fact that Trump hit the mark with the majority of Florida voters, who also approved a minimum wage increase to $15/hour and that Fox News exit polls showed a majority of voters favouring a number of ostensibly progressive policies from a government-run healthcare plan, to stricter gun control and a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants, is indicative of the fact that the traditional conservative-liberal dichotomy is waning, if it is indeed still in play.

Furthermore, Donald Trump’s racist dog whistle politics seem to have been brushed over by a sizeable number of Black and Latino voters who appear to have voted for Trump in significantly larger proportions than in 2016, a potential that, although discussed in the lead up to the election, is nonetheless surprising.