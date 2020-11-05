Many pollsters, except Robert Cahally, who also solely and correctly predicted the outcome of the 2016 presidential elections, thought that the 2020 elections would be a landslide for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his allies in the House and Senate.

That has not been the case at all as both candidates are currently fighting a close battle for every single electoral college vote across the country’s battleground states. Much to the dismay of liberal pundits, President Donald Trump increased his share of votes across the country.

All of these make it clear that if the deadly pandemic had not hit the world, particularly, the US, killing more than 200,000 there and leading to an economic recession, Trump might have won the elections in a big way.

Trump has continuously downplayed the significance and deadly consequences of Covid-19, but the pandemic has proven to potentially be the president’s Achilles’ heel.

"Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country?” wrote the president in a post on both Twitter and Facebook, which removed the statement on the grounds that it was factually incorrect.

“No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!" he continued.

Current American deaths from Covid-19 are estimated to be ten times more than deaths from the seasonal flu last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But no matter which is deadlier, if Trump loses, it is crystal clear that the pandemic has had a deadly effect on his chances to win the election.

Covid-19 affected rich and poor alike, and Trump himself, last month.

An infected president was hospitalised at the prestigious Walter Reed Military Hospital for immediate treatment, suggesting to even hard-core Trump supporters that Covid-19 might be a little more serious than regular flu.

In many ways, Covid-19 has appeared to work like an anti-Trump force.

The virus not only frustrated the president, who refused to abide by some basic health policy norms and long-term lockdowns advised by top disease officials like Antony Fauci but also changed the main election topic from “it’s the economy, stupid!” to “it’s health, stupid!”, creating an insurmountable political dilemma for Trump.

The refocusing didn’t favour Trump and blew his reelection strategy.

In June, he was asked about that: Was he comfortable with the change of topic for the upcoming elections?

“Well, I am, and I’m not,” he responded in his characteristic style, in which he loves to use contrasting positions within the same context.

“You know, it’s a very interesting thought,” he added.

On the one hand, the president has been forced to defend his response to the virus, claiming that he did what he had to do to respond to the pandemic.

“You know, I’ve built the greatest economy, and then it was turned off for good reason. We saved millions of lives by doing it. I think people are going to remember that,” Trump said.

On the other hand, a characteristic Trump has continued to diminish the importance of the pandemic, talking about the necessary toughness required to destroy “the Chinese virus”.

“We will swiftly defeat the China virus, end the pandemic,” he said in mid-October after he successfully recovered from the disease.