WORLD
3 MIN READ
Former Afghan TV presenter killed in Kabul blast
Yama Siawash was killed when a bomb attached to his vehicle exploded near his residence in the Afghan capital, police said, adding the incident is being investigated.
Former Afghan TV presenter killed in Kabul blast
Afghans check car destroyed by an attached bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, November 7, 2020. / AP
November 7, 2020

A former Afghan television presenter and two other civilians have been killed in a bomb explosion in Kabul, police said, in the latest violence to rock the city.

The death of Yama Siawash is being investigated, said police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

The former presenter on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV had recently begun working with Afghanistan's Central Bank and was in a bank vehicle along with another senior employee, Ahmadullah Anas and the driver, Mohammad Amin. All died in the explosion, said Faramarz.

Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months, with an attack last week on Kabul University that killed 22 people, many of them students. Daesh affiliate claimed that attack, as well as another assault on an educational institution on October 24, also in the capital, that killed 24 people.

READ MORE: Deadly attack on Kabul University campus over after hours-long gun battle

Surge in violence

Recommended

The surge in violent attacks comes even as government negotiators and the Taliban are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan. The two sides have made little progress.

Washington's peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been pressing for an agreement on a reduction in violence or a ceasefire, which the Taliban has refused, saying a permanent ceasefire would be part of the negotiations.

The talks were part of a negotiated agreement between the United States and the Taliban to allow the US and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan, ending 19 years of military engagement.

According to initial reports, Siawash was near his home when the bomb attached to his car exploded. An eyewitness, Mohammad Rafi, said Siawash's father and brother were the first to reach the vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

Rafi said all three of those killed were inside the car.

READ MORE: Casualties after attack on Afghan police base in Khost city

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war