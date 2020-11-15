The leader of Ethiopia’s Tigray region has confirmed his forces fired missiles at neighboring Eritrea’s capital, and he is threatening more strikes.

The confirmation on Sunday marks a huge escalation as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region now spills across an international border.

Tigray regional President Debretsion Gebremichael, in an interview with The Associated Press, would not say how many missiles were fired at the city of Asmara on Saturday but said it was the only city in Eritrea that was targeted.

He said his forces were fighting "16 divisions" of the Eritrean army "on several fronts" for the past few days. He did not specify where, but did say Eritrean forces were deployed and fight ing along Ethiopia's border.

He warned of further strikes saying“we will take any legitimate military target and we will fire.”

The offensive against Eritrea came the same day the ruling party in Tigray, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), claimed rocket attacks on two airports in a separate region of Ethiopia.

At least two of the rockets hit the airport in Eritrean capital Asmara on Saturday night, three diplomats had earlier said. Eritrea is one of the world's most reclusive countries, and details on any deaths or damage were not known.

Experts had warned that Eritrea, long at bitter odds with the Tigray regional government, or Tigray People's Liberation Front, could be pulled into Ethiopia's growing conflict that has killed untold hundreds of people on each side and sent some 25,000 refugees fleeing into Sudan.

The latest attacks exacerbated concerns that a conflict Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has vowed would be quick and contained could instead snowball and destabilise the broader Horn of Africa region.

Abiy, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, announced November 4 he had ordered military operations in Tigray in a dramatic escalation of a long-running feud with the TPLF.

Hundreds of people are reported to have been killed in the conflict in Africa's second most populous country, some in a gruesome massacre documented by Amnesty International.

Thousands have fled fighting and air strikes in Tigray, crossing to neighbouring Sudan.

The TPLF accuses Abiy's government of enlisting military support from Eritrea, something Ethiopia denies.

Earlier on Saturday, the TPLF said it fired rockets at two airports in the neighbouring Amhara region of Ethiopia, as the conflict spreads into other parts of Africa’s second-most populous country and threatens civil war at the heart of the Horn of Africa.

Getachew Reda, a senior TPLF member, had earlier on Saturday threatened retaliatory "missile attacks" on Asmara and the Eritrean port city of Massawa.