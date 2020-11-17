France's lower house of parliament is opening debate on a security bill that would permit the imprisonment of people who publish images of police officers with "the intent to cause them harm."

Critics, including France's human rights ombudsman, said the measure would hurt press freedoms.

Those who would publish such images would face up to one year in prison and a $53,000 fine under the proposed law championed by lawmakers of President Emmanuel Macron's party, which has a majority at the National Assembly.

The bill came in a time that France has been criticised for its crackdown on Islamic centres in the country and anti-Islam statements made by President Macron and his party.

'Undermining fundamental rights'

The bill's most controversial measure would make it a new criminal offence "to disseminate, by whatever means and on whatever media, with the intent of causing physical or psychological harm, an image of the face or any other element that could identify a police officer."

The measure's backers include Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Speaking last week, he said it is needed because officers "are constantly threatened in their personal life" after being identified and because there are "calls for female officers to be raped."