At a time when the world's big economies have spent trillions of dollars to minimise the economic effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund(IMF) said it has loaned 83 countries the sum of $165 billion, including $16.1 billion in concessional financing to 49 low-income countries, according to its annual report for 2020.

The report, titled “A Year Like No Other”, began by underlining the deep recession that the global economy has been facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Uncertainty remains around the outlook, alongside long-term forces that shape and influence countries’ response to the virus and the recovery,” the report said.

According to the IMF, people have seen profound changes in their lives, from unemployment, climate change, to rising inequality and debt. The current economic forces and crisis could create opportunities to build a better future for people around the world.

The IMF emphasised the importance of leadership, having trust in institutions and good faith, as well as sharing the same goals for a better global economic future.