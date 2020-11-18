Ethiopia is on the knife’s edge of a brutal civil war that is threatening to draw in regional powers.

The Ethiopian army is launching air strikes on arms and fuel depots in Tigray as heavy fighting between the region's forces and the military continues. The Abiy government says federal forces have taken control in the west of Tigray as the region's leaders threaten to fight until the very end without any sign of surrendering.

Hundreds of people have reportedly been be killed. Both Reuters and Amnesty International have detailed a massacre of civilians in the town of Mai Khadra.

Fighting the Ethiopian army is the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), once a Marxist-leaning armed liberation movement that is now a political party with an armed wing. They hail from Tigray, the northernmost region of Ethiopia, bordered to the west by Sudan and Eritrea to the north, and home mostly to the Tigrayan people, who make up six percent of the national population of over 110 million people.

Fledgling state

This is not the first time Ethiopia has been embroiled in conflict.

Ethiopia today is made up of 80 varied ethnic groups. The oldest nation in Africa, it was once home to the highlanders, initially comprised mainly of those identifying as Amhara, Tigray and Oromo. The Amhara today make up 27 percent and Oromos make up 34 percent of the population.

They “eventually started to create this empire by basically incorporating other groups into the Ethiopian state, historically speaking, throughout the 19th and 20th century”, Tobias Hagmann, an associate professor in international development & comparative politics at Denmark's Roskilde University, told TRT World.

“This was a process of, you could say, nation-building, but you could also say it was an imperial process,” continued Hagmann.

"The highland groups would subjugate all these other so-called ethnic groups into the Ethiopian state and the narrative was always: We are Christian and Amhara speaking," he said.

"But of course, there were many groups who were not Amhara and not Christian and who saw the Ethiopian state as being oppressive."

And so the rebellions were born, tired of a unitary state that sought to erase unique ethnic identities and favoured the Amhara for leadership positions.

Fractured or united?

The Marxist-Leninist Derg ruled Ethiopia from 1974 to 1991, when the TPLF wrested power from them and under the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) wing, set up a new constitution that birthed a new system in 1995 with 10 semi-autonomous federal states organised along ethnic lines.

The EPRDF alliance of four major parties was comprised of the Ethiopian People’s Democratic Movement, the Oromo People’s Democratic Organisation and the Southern Ethiopia Peoples Democratic Front, but was dominated mostly by the TPLF.

“When TPLF came to power, they said we cannot have this unitary system that imposes the Ethiopian state on all these different societies. We need to federalise the country, giving each ethnic group a regional state,” Hagmann said.

The constitution, which the current government wants to do away with, also enshrines self-determination should the country fall apart, allowing each state to decide its own future. It is one of the core causes of conflict between the Tigrayan TPLF and Abiy.

But this was maybe too simplistic and impractical for a country comprised of various ethnic groups scattered around the country, groups not necessarily confined within state boundaries.

The TPLF was a centre of authoritarian power and influence, controlling the government for three decades, essentially a one-party system that did not cater to the federal states on a national level.

Founding an ethnic federalist nation

It is the division of these states along ethno-federal lines in 1995 with a minority party in power that raised concerns among critics that the country would ultimately fracture.

On paper, the concept of ethnic federalism seemed fantastic.

But poor execution, failing to engage citizens at a grassroots level set the stage for a less inclusive nation-state.

“The problem was there was no genuine democracy although you have this federalism behind the scene was still controlling everything, this one party state,” Hagmann said.

Amnesty International researcher Fisseha Tekele says there are unresolved and unaddressed issues stemming from long-held feelings of injustice.

“I cannot pin the problem of ethnic divisions and hatred and violence on ethnic federalism but I can pin it to the feelings of injustice by another group, which is not addressed," Tekele told TRT World.