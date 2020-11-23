The United Nations has urged Ethiopia to ensure the protection of civilians, a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gave Tigrayan forces 72 hours to surrender before a military offensive on the regional capital of Mekelle.

Hundreds, possibly thousands, have been killed in fighting that erupted on November 4 between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigray's regional army, sending more than 30,000 refugees into neighbouring Sudan.

Catherine Sozi, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia, told Reuters that she hoped for the guarantee of safety and security of aid workers and the "protection of more than 525,000 civilians (non-combatants) who live in Mekelle".

READ MORE:Ethiopia to Tigray forces: 'Surrender peacefully' within 72 hours

She also asked for the "protection of all civilian infrastructure like health facilities, schools and water system ... of civilian importance."

In a statement on Twitter, the government's emergency task force said, "Our women and men in uniform have shown great care to protect civilians from harm during the law enforcement operation they have carried out in Tigray so far."

'No mercy'

On Saturday night, Ethiopia’s military warned civilians in the besieged Tigray regional capital that there will be “no mercy” if they don’t “save themselves” before the final offensive to flush out defiant regional leaders – a threat that Human Rights Watch said could violate international law.

“From now on, the fighting will be a tank battle,” spokesman Colonel Dejene Tsegaye said, asserting that the army was marching on the Tigray capital, Mekelle, and would encircle it with tanks.