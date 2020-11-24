The UN Security Council will be holding its first meeting on the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

The virtual meeting will not be open to the public and it was not yet clear if a statement would be issued afterward, diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister, has ordered the leaders of the northern region of Tigray to surrender ahead of a threatened all-out assault on its capital, Mekelle.

Abiy launched the military campaign against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on November 4, accusing it of attacking two federal military camps in the region, and of seeking to destabilise his government.

Hundreds of people are reported to have been killed, but a communications blackout has made claims from both sides difficult to verify.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres last week called for the opening of humanitarian corridors to assist civilians caught in the fighting, noting that authorities had so far rejected attempts at mediation.

"We are very worried about the situation in Ethiopia," the secretary general told reporters in New York, warning of a "dramatic humanitarian impact" including in neighbouring Sudan.

"We have been asking for the full respect of international humanitarian law and also for the opening of humanitarian corridors and the truces that might be necessary for humanitarian aid to be delivered," he said.

'Anything can happen'

Ethiopia’s government is again warning Mekelle residents as the clock ticks on a 72-hour ultimatum before a military assault, saying “anything can happen.”

Senior official Redwan Hussein told reporters on Monday that the Tigray regional leaders are “hiding out in a densely populated city; the slightest strike would end up losing lives.”

Human rights groups and others were alarmed over the weekend when Ethiopia’s military warned civilians in Mekelle, that there would be “no mercy” if they don’t “save themselves” before the offensive to flush out defiant regional leaders.

Amnesty International warns that deliberately attacking civilians and civilian objects “is prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes.”

Abiy issued a 72-hour ultimatum Sunday for TPLF leaders to surrender.