African envoys have gone to Ethiopia to plead for peace as an ultimatum for Tigrayan forces to surrender or face an assault on the northern region's capital expired.

The Ethiopian forces have surrounded Tigray's capital Mekelle.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government set a 72-hour ultimatum on Sunday for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to lay down its arms or face an assault on Mekelle, the highland regional capital city of 500,000 people.

Human Rights Watch said both sides must avoid putting civilians in danger. The government's warning did not absolve it "of its duty to take constant care to protect civilians when carrying out military operations in urban areas."

"We are also concerned by reports that the TPLF has deployed its forces in heavily populated areas. They need to ensure the safety of civilians under their control," it said.

Thousands of people are already believed to have died and there has been widespread destruction from aerial bombardment and ground fighting since the war began on Nov 4. Around 42,000 refugees have fled over the border to Sudan. TPLF rockets have hit neighbouring Eritrea.

With phone and internet connections to Tigray largely down and access to the area strictly controlled, it has been impossible to confirm basic details about the situation on the ground.

Both sides have described battlefield victories in which they have killed large numbers of enemy fighters, though little firm evidence has emerged.

March towards Mekelle

Tigray's regional state television reported on Wednesday that fighters had destroyed a large force of Eritrean troops moving towards a town 70 km north of Mekelle. It provided no evidence.

If confirmed, the presence of Eritrean ground forces would amount to a major escalation of the conflict. Eritrea has denied in the past that it is involved in the fighting. Reuters has not been able to reach Eritrean officials for comment in more than two weeks. The Tigrayan forces, which have been hostile to Eritrea for decades, have fired rockets across the frontier.

AMMA news agency, run by authorities in Ethiopia's Amhara region who back Abiy, said that more than 10,000 Tigrayan "junta forces" had been "destroyed."

