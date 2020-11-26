Indian police have fired tear gas and water cannon in clashes with several thousand farmers marching to New Delhi to protest against recent agricultural reforms.

The confrontation happened on Thursday when police tried to stop the farmers, from the northern state of Punjab, crossing a bridge about 200 kilometres (120 miles) from Delhi.

Armed with sticks and rocks, some of the farmers threw police barriers into the river below. The police opened fire with water cannon and tear gas, further enraging the protestors.

After a two-hour stand-off, police eventually allowed the marchers to continue towards the capital.

READ MORE:Farmer rage is growing against Modi's agricultural policy in India

A complete transformation

The plight of farmers is a major political issue in India, with about 70 percent of rural households depending primarily on agriculture. Issues such as drought and mounting debt have been blamed for the suicides of thousands of farmers in recent years.