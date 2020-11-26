Captured on video: Formula 1 races through Istanbul’s history
POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Captured on video: Formula 1 races through Istanbul’s historyRed Bull Racing driver Alexander Albon challenges AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly to take in the sights of Istanbul in just one day. The two Formula 1 drivers head on over to their vehicles, and the game is on.
Red Bull Racing driver Alexander Albon in the Eurasia Tunnel underwater in Istanbul. / TRTWorld
November 26, 2020

A promotional video featuring Red Bull Racing driver Alexander Albon and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly is currently being broadcast worldwide. The film is the first ever to feature an intercontinental pit stop in the middle of the 15 July Martyrs Bridge that crosses the Strait of Istanbul, one that connects Europe to Asia.

The film was produced by the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications to promote Turkey and Istanbul. The drivers sped through the city’s most striking and celebrated sights like Topkapi Palace, Galata Bridge, Sultanahmet Square, the Eurasia Tunnel and 15 July Martyrs Bridge in their Formula 1 vehicles.

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly emphasised the importance of his experience during the promotional film, saying “Driving a Formula 1 vehicle in Istanbul, especially going from continent to continent was wonderful. It was very cool to be a part of such an important day.”

Red Bull Racing driver Alexander Albon said, “It was a great experience driving on the streets of Istanbul. The moments on 15 July Martyrs Bridge were unforgettable.”

SOURCE:TRT World
