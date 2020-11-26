Four teenage students have been charged in France over the killing of Samuel Paty, including three for allegedly pointing out the teacher to his murderer, a judicial source has said.

Three other pupils were charged with complicity earlier this month over the beheading last month of Paty, who had shown his students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed as part of a lesson on free speech.

Paty's murder sparked a torrent of outrage that prompted President Emmanuel Macron to crack down on extremism and violence in a country reeling from a wave of militant attacks since 2015 that have killed more than 250 people.

Three of the four students charged on Thursday were suspected of identifying Paty to his killer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, who then tracked him down and beheaded him in a street near his school.

Anzorov, who was killed by police at the scene of the beheading, paid the students a few hundred euros for their help.

The three, who are between 13 and 14 years old, are being charged with "complicity in a terrorist murder," the source said.

