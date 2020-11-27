Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ruled out dialogue with leaders of defiant Tigray, saying he is instead willing to speak to representatives "operating legally" in the region.

Abiy was attending a meeting on Friday with three African Union special envoys trying to end the deadly conflict between federal troops and the region's forces.

The meeting occurred as people fled the Tigray capital Mekelle in fear of an imminent assault after Abiy said the army had been ordered to move in for the "final phase" of an offensive to arrest the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) who run the region.

Abiy's government and the regional one each consider the other illegitimate.

There was no immediate word from the three AU envoys, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano, and former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe.

AU spokesperson Ebba Kalondo did not say whether the envoys will meet with TPLF leaders, something Abiy's office has rejected.

The prime minister appreciated the AU envoys' "elderly concern" and told them his government’s failure to enforce rule of law in Tigray would "nurture a culture of impunity with devastating cost to the survival of the country," his office said.

Abiy had given the TPLF until Wednesday to lay down their arms or face an assault on Mekelle, the regional capital of 500,000 people.

The United Nations says 200 aid workers are also in the city.

Fighting rages outside Mekelle

Reuters was unable to reach the TPLF for comment on Friday morning, but two diplomats said fighting raged in several areas outside Mekelle.

Four regional diplomats said at least one rocket fired from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region targeted neighbouring Eritrea on Friday night.

"There was one rocket coming from Tigray that seems to have landed south of Asmara (the Eritrean capital)," one diplomat said, noting there was no immediate information available on casualties or damages.

A resident of Mekelle said the city itself was quiet on Thursday night.

With phone and internet connections shut off to the region and access to the area tightly controlled, verifying claims by all sides has been impossible.

There was no indication that the Ethiopian military had entered the city of Mekelle. The TPLF has previously said it was digging trenches around the city. Reuters was unable to verify those claims.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said on Thursday that the government was trying to make people in the city aware of the military operation.

"We have made the people of Mekelle aware of the operation by deploying military helicopters and dropping pamphlets in Tigrinya and also in Amharic so that they protect themselves against this," he told France24.

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said such efforts were not akin to protecting civilians from harm.

"Warnings don't absolve the Ethiopian military of the duty to protect civilians during military operations in urban areas," Roth tweeted on Thursday.

Urging the TPLF not to deploy its forces among civilian populations in Mekelle, he added: "Violations by one side don't justify violations by the other."

AU mediation efforts

The African Union envoys were in Addis Ababa "with a view to help mediate between the parties to the conflict" in Ethiopia, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the AU chair, said earlier this week.

The conflict has sent shockwaves through the Horn of Africa.