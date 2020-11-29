Rebellious forces in Ethiopia's Tigray region have shot down a military plane, captured its pilot, and claimed to have retaken the town of Axum from federal troops, a day after the government announced its military operation in the region was over.

Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a powerful ethnically-based party, told Reuters in a text message on Sunday that the captured pilot of the downed plane "was on a mission to bomb."

Gebremichael also claimed his forces retook the town of Axum from federal troops.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian state TV (ETV) said that 70 graves, some individual and some mass, were found in the town of Humera in the restive Tigray region.

An ETV news reader announced the news as footage broadcast showed officials in military uniforms walking through a field in what the broadcaster said was the town of Humera.

The news reader did not say who might have killed the people buried in the graves.

There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government or military.

Claims from all sides have been difficult to verify as phone and internet links to Tigray have been down and access has been tightly controlled since fighting erupted on November 4 between Ethiopian troops and the Tigrayan forces.

Mekelle hospitals low on supplies

Also on Sunday, the Ethiopian government launched a manhunt for leaders of TPLF after announcing federal troops had taken over the regional capital Mekelle and military operations were complete.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said hospitals in Mekelle are running low on supplies such as gloves to care for the wounded, and one hospital is lacking body bags for the dead.

An ICRC statement did not give any numbers for the dead and wounded, but said the situation was "quiet" on Sunday.

The government has not said if there were casualties in its offensive to take the city.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been trying to quell a rebellion by TPLF, a party that dominated the central government for nearly three decades before Abiy came to power in 2018.

He said on Saturday evening federal troops had taken control of Mekelle within hours of launching an offensive there, allaying fears of protracted fighting in the city of 500,000 people.

But TPLF leader Gebremichael later told Reuters in a series of text messages that his forces were withdrawing from around the city but would fight on, raising the spectre of a drawn-out guerrilla war.

Thousands of people are believed to have been killed and nearly 44,000 have fled to neighbouring Sudan since fighting began on November 4.

Test for Abiy

The conflict has been another test for Abiy, who is trying to hold together a patchwork of ethnic groups that make up Ethiopia's 115 million people.

The flow of refugees and attacks by the TPLF on neighbouring Eritrea have also threatened to destabilise the wider Horn of Africa region.

The prime minister, who refers to the three-week-old conflict as an internal law and order matter, has rebuffed international offers of mediation.

He said federal police would try to arrest TPLF "criminals" and bring them to court.

Late on Saturday, police issued arrest warrants for 17 more military officers charged with crimes including treason and embezzlement of public properties, state-affiliated Fana TV reported.

Arrest warrants have already been issued for 117 senior officers with alleged ties to the TPLF since the conflict began.