French people of Arab origin are committed to the French values of secularism, yet they are stigmatised and feel excluded due to the ethnic origin of their names, a recent opinion poll has shown.

The survey was conducted by the daily Arab News in French in cooperation with YouGov – an internet-based research firm – which said 51 percent of the respondents felt excluded from French society.

The poll suggests the largest minority group in France suffer from lack of acceptance, even stigmatisation, Arab News reported.

The survey was carried out between September 8 and September 14, "and was based on a representative sample of 958 French people from Arab countries, living in France."

Almost 54 percent of the nearly 1,000 respondents said they would advocate secularism, even expressing that they even considered it a solution to the problems in their Arab countries.

According to the results, the French women of Arab origin feel more exclusion than men, with 66 percent against 52 percent of men saying they are excluded because of their religion.

The survey showed that older generations are better integrated compared to younger ones who show less enthusiasm for the state institutions.

France's crackdown on minorities

Some 58 percent of the respondents aged 18-24 said they support football teams of their original countries against France, contrary to 72 percent of the respondents aged over 55, who said they support French football clubs.